Cardosso defends his rotation policy that went awry

After their disappointing defeat to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday, a visibly frustrated Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso defended his rotation policy which backfired.

Cardoso went into this match with an almost new line-up, where only midfielder Nuno Santos was the only player who started in their 2-1 league win over Orlando Pirates last Wednesday at FNB Stadium.

Downs paid a heavy price for the wholesale changes by Cardoso, as the Rockets scored twice in the first half through Sphamandla Ngwenya and Junior Zindoga.

Cardoso attributed their defeat to costly errors after Divine Lunga was at fault for the opening goal when he gave away possession before Thato Sibiya conceded a penalty.

“We have the quality to win matches, but we can’t go into matches where we are losing 2-0 like we did today [Saturday], this is a shot in the foot,” Cardoso explained to the media after the match.

“When you don’t convert the chances you had and you let yourself make mistakes, you’re down 2-0 in a match that is played in conditions that are difficult to cope with [you are bound to lose].

“We can’t complain about the goals we didn’t score. What remains in my head is the way we conceded the goals ... and to let ourselves go down in a match like this is absolutely difficult to cope with.”

Sundowns will turn their attention to the league matches when they visit tricky AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow, where a win will see them tied on 38 points with log leaders Pirates.

“I believe that we are still going to do well, but we should not wait until we are out of a competition to do well in other ones,” he said.

“The team that started today had the ability to win the match, but unfortunately, we shot ourselves in the foot, two shots and one in each foot.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Sundowns, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB (7.30pm)

Friday: Magesi v Polokwane, Seshego, 7.30pm; Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven (7.30pm)

Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB, 3.30pm; Arrows v Chippa, King Zwelithini (6pm); Siwelele v Galaxy, Free State (6pm); Orbit v Bay, Olympia Park (8.15pm)

Sunday: Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Loftus (3.30pm); Gallants v Durban, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm).