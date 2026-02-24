Bay turns focus on top 8 finish after Cup exit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After their Nedbank Cup exit over the weekend, Richards Bay co-coach Papi Zothwane says the team will now channel their focus on trying to finish in the top eight in the league this season.

The Natal Rich Boyz were eliminated from the competition after losing to their KwaZulu-Natal rivals, AmaZulu, and Zothwane said the target now is to try to better their eighth-place finish from last season.

“As much as we wanted to go to the next round because we felt like we could win the match and go into the quarterfinal, unfortunately, it didn’t happen,” Zothwane said.

“So, our main target now is to focus on our league matches.”

Bay are currently 10th on the log table with 19 points from 17 matches. Last season, they finished with 33 points after 28 matches, but Zothwane remains positive they can improve that with 13 games remaining.

“As a team, you always want to improve from your previous season, and in our previous campaign, we finished in the top eight,” he said.

“There is still more probability that we can achieve that. We want to improve the number of goals conceded, we want to score more goals and improve on the points we got last season.

“I still think we have a chance to get into the top eight; that’s our ambition now.”

Bay will visit struggling Orbit College at Olympia Park Stadium on Saturday, eager for maximum points to move up the table before they host Kaizer Chiefs on March 3 at Richards Bay Stadium.

They will then visit Orlando Pirates on March 11 in what will be two tough matches against sides competing for the league title before facing AmaZulu away three days later.

Despite the defeat to AmaZulu, Zothwane was pleased with their performance and hopes they will build on that in the upcoming fixtures.

“I think we played very well; it’s just that we didn’t win to go to the next round. I think we played much better than our previous games, and we can only build up from this performance.”

Sowetan