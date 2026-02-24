Chiefs revise title target to a top-five finish

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has asserted that their league performances this season warrant them challenging for the league title, albeit feeling they should at least be aiming for a top-five finish after finishing ninth last term.

Chiefs, who are now left with the league to fight for after failing to win the other three competitions they were involved in this season, find themselves eight points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who’ve played two games extra.

“Normally, when you finish 10th the previous season, you have to think about continuing to build and finish in the top five the following season,” Ben Youssef told a presser at Naturena yesterday. “But I think when you’re in a situation where you are close to being on top of the table, you must continue to work [hard].

“I think the performance of the team, to have 30 points from 15 games, hadn’t been achieved in a long time; also, conceding only six goals in 15 games shows the good work the team has done.

“The stats show that we’re doing well in the league, so why not continue to fight? We’re a big team; we are Chiefs, so we have to fight and win all our last 15 games, which would see us win the title without relying on other teams.”

Chiefs, who last played when they lost 2-1 to Zamalek in their last CAF Confederation Cup Group D fixture 11 days ago, resume action by facing Stellenbosch in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium tonight, hoping to narrow the gap between them and Pirates ahead of facing them in the Soweto derby at the same venue on Saturday.

“We want to win this game against Stellenbosch to continue fighting for the league,” the Chiefs co-coach said, adding they hadn’t yet started thinking about the derby.

Ben Youssef insisted they knew Stellies in and out, having already faced them three times this term.

“It’ll be our fourth game against Stellenbosch this season...we faced them in our very first league game of the season [where they won 2-0 away] and we also played against them in the Carling Cup [where they lost on penalties] and in the Nedbank Cup [where they lost 2-1 three weeks ago], so we know them, and we know their quality. We know their coach and their ideas, so we will be ready,” Ben Youssef stated.

Fixtures

Tonight: AmaZulu v Sundowns, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB (7.30pm)

Friday: Magesi v Polokwane, Seshego, 7.30pm; Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven (7.30pm)

Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB, 3.30pm; Arrows v Chippa, King Zwelithini (6pm); Siwelele v Galaxy, Free State (6pm); Orbit v Bay, Olympia Park (8.15pm)

Sunday: Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Loftus (3.30pm); Gallants v Durban, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm).

