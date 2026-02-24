Downs look to bounce back at AmaZulu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns will have a chance to go level on 38 points with Orlando Pirates at the top of the log table when they visit tricky AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.

Masandawana are currently three points behind leaders Pirates in the title race with a game in hand. A win will see them tied on 38 points with the Buccaneers, who will only be in action on Saturday in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

Historically, this fixture has favoured Sundowns, and the current league form suggests that it could continue for them. Usuthu have lost all of their last five meetings against the Brazilians, failing to score in any of them.

Their last encounter ended in a 2-0 defeat in August, underlining their challenge facing Sundowns in the league.

Sundowns will also be determined to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 defeat to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup last 16, where coach Miguel Cardoso made wholesale changes.

Usuthu, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the standings and are looking to consolidate their position in the top half. They come into this fixture with their spirits high after a 1-0 win over Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup last 16, a result that secured a place in the quarterfinals.

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane said they will have to make sure they compete against Sundowns and Stellenbosch in their back-to-back matches.

“These games are not easy. Can you imagine we just finished playing a very difficult match against Richards Bay, then you are facing Sundowns, then on Friday we are away to Stellenbosch?” Zwane asked.

“But look, this is the level that we are at and we have to manage ourselves and make sure we compete. Like any other coach, when you are playing for three points, the first thing that comes to mind is, how are we going to apply ourselves?

“We played against Sundowns, [and] lost 2-0. We had three clear-cut chances in that game in Pretoria. We just have to take our chances.”

Masandawana coach Cardoso is expected to bring back his regulars today, key players such as Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Jayden Adams, Khulumani Ndamane, Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena, after they were all rested during their defeat to Galaxy on Saturday.