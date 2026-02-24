SA’s meticulous bowling draws plaudits after sublime win over India

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Praise for South Africa’s bowling performance against India on Sunday was effusive and universal.

From Indian great Ajinkye Rahane, to former England captain Michael Vaughan and his one-time Proteas counterpart Graeme Smith, SA’s dismantling of India’s much-vaunted batting was eulogised.

“The bowling was top notch,” Vaughan said on the Cricbuzz podcast, where Rahane was a guest. “You don’t normally see so many slower balls from SA, but what Lungi Ngidi bowled, [Corbin] Bosch and [Kagiso] Rabada, was amazing. Their planning was spot on and how they used their bowlers was excellent,” Rahane added.

Many were surprised by Aiden Markram’s decision to bat first at a venue where dew had been such a factor in the second innings.

But Markram and the Proteas brains trust had noticed that the pitch - ironically the same one used in December when SA and India shared a match aggregate of 432 runs - was a bit slower and that taking pace off the ball made hitting through the line difficult.

“The guys executed really, really well,” said David Miller. Ngidi was, once again, outstanding. He may not have claimed a wicket, but he matched the great Jasprit Bumrah - who did pick up three wickets - in terms of craft and accuracy, to set the tone for his teammates.

“We feel like he is a threat whenever he is bowling, and that he can take wickets through the middle. He just rocks up and keeps delivering,” said Markram.

Ngidi conceded only 15 runs in four overs, with Marco Jansen taking 4/22 - two of those with his newly minted “knuckle ball” - while Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets - all caught in the deep - as India’s batters miscued their attacking shots.

“Lungi is the point of difference there with the slower balls,” said India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. “We’ve spent so much time this week on planning for that. And credit to him, despite all the planning and the game plans around that, he’s certainly very deceptive and very difficult to execute against.”

The Proteas will next face West Indies on Thursday.