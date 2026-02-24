Springboks announce bumper schedule including home series vs All Blacks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bok prop Ox Nche points the way during the Rugby World Cup 2023 semifinal match between England and South Africa at Stade de France on October 21 2023 in Paris. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

The Springboks will host arch-rivals New Zealand in Johannesburg and Cape Town during the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series in August and September as part of an exciting international season.

The first and third Tests of the series, both in Johannesburg, will take place at Ellis Park (August 22) and FNB Stadium (September 5), with the second Test at Cape Town Stadium (August 29) and the fourth moving to the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, US (September 12).

Before that, the Boks will start the season against the Barbarians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on June 20, the second home fixture between the teams in as many seasons, SA Rugby said.

This will be followed two weeks later by the inaugural Nations Championship, which starts with a match against England at Ellis Park (July 4), followed by Scotland at Loftus Versfeld (July 11) and Wales in Durban (July 18).

The season features two new competitions for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus to contend with in the form of the Nations Championship and Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series. This makes the Barbarians clash important as preparation.

The Barbarians coaching quartet will be headed by former All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and Argentina counterpart Felipe Contepomi. They will be supported by Racing 92 coach Patrice Collazo and Argentina assistant coach Kenny Lynn.

“It’s always exciting to face the BaaBaas, and we are looking forward to hosting them in South Africa for the second year in a row, this time at the iconic Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where we have traditionally enjoyed fantastic support,” Erasmus said.

“With our opening Nations Championship encounter against England two weeks later, this will be an ideal opportunity to get the players match-ready against a side that always boasts top players from around the world.

“The key for us, however, will be to focus on our structures and what we want to achieve on the field. This is a new season with two new exciting competitions, so the sooner we get into a Test match mindset, the better.”

Contepomi is equally thrilled about the fixture.

“It was a tremendous honour to play for the Barbarians, and now to be invited to coach the BaaBaas in a match against the back-to-back world champions in their own country is just as special.

“It’s a recognition of the performance of Los Pumas in recent years, and it will be a great challenge to put a team together in a week to face South Africa. I eagerly await that opportunity,” said Contepomi.

The second leg of the Nations Championship kicks off in Europe at the end of the year with matches against Italy (November 7), France (November 13) and Ireland (November 21).

The Nations Championship finals take place in London from November 27 to 29.

Springbok Fixtures 2026

International:

June 20: Springboks vs Barbarians (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha)

Nations Championship:

July 4: Springboks vs England (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

July 11: Springboks vs Scotland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

July 18: Springboks vs Wales (Kings Park, Durban)

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry:

August 22: Springboks vs All Blacks (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

August 29: Springboks vs All Blacks (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

September 5: Springboks vs All Blacks (FNB Stadium, Johannesburg)

September 12: Springboks vs All Blacks (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, US)

One-off Test:

September 17: Wallabies vs Springboks (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Nations Championship: