Ellis wants an improved display against Zim in semis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Banyana Banyana players gather during a friendly match with Morocco at the Grand Stade in Morocco on December 2025. They face Zimbabwe in a Cosafa Women's Championship semifinal at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was not happy after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Lesotho in their Cosafa Women’s Championship Group A match at Seshego Stadium.

Despite the draw, SA topped Group A after wins against Malawi and Angola ultimately earned them seven points with five goals scored and one conceded.

“I am disappointed with the result and I am also a little bit disappointed with the performance,” Ellis said. “I think we didn’t start well ... we wanted to speed up the game, we wanted to move the ball around, get a lot of movement off the ball. But that didn’t happen, especially in the first 20 minutes. They were very aggressive, they came to play.”

Ellis, however, offered some perspective: “We must not forget that it’s very early in the season and it’s a new group of players, so sometimes things will go right and sometimes they won’t. But I think we could have played a little bit better.”

Lesotho stunned SA in the 30th minute, netting via Makhotso Moalusi, with their first goal of the tournament after three matches.

Thorisho Mphelo equalised eight minutes later with her first goal for the senior women’s national team in only her second appearance.

Banyana will face Zimbabwe in the semifinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday (3pm).

Ellis wants to see an improved display in the semis. “Now going into the semifinal, you are looking at what you can do better. We did say when we came here that we wanted to play five games, we get the opportunity now to do that. The games give you match fitness,” Ellis noted.

Ellis assembled a new squad for this year’s Cosafa Women’s Championship, aiming to widen the pool ahead of next month’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), to be hosted by Morocco from March 17 to April 3.

SA are in Group B along with Ivory Coast, Tanzania and Burkina Faso.

Sowetan