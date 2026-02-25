Maarman aims to return to Sekhukhune stronger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban City attacking midfielder Ronaldo Marmaan is planning to rediscover his form at the club during his short-term loan to return to Sekhukhune United a better player.

The 26-year-old joined Durban in the January transfer window period on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

Maarman has made two appearances for Durban, once in the league and the other in the Nedbank Cup and he’s positive he’ll get more game time at Durban to return to his parent club as a better player at the end of the season.

“The mandate is clear for me ... to rediscover my goal-scoring form, to get my confidence back,” said Maarman.

“It’s been a while since I scored back-to-back and played successive matches, so I think I’m on the path because I show that every day, and I just need to show [it] in the game. I just need to be patient with myself.

“People can rush me, but I’m in control of how I handle the ups and downs. It will unfold in the game, so I can go back to Sekhukhune as a better player by doing well at Durban City, leaving the club in a better position.

“It’s a win-win situation, Durban City will gain from it and Sekhukhune will gain a better player back too.”

With the club unsettled this season after making a few changes in the coaching department, after both Gavin Hunt and Sinethemba Badela were shown the exit door, the midfielder insists that it is not affecting the players as they know what they need to do.

“We have a very talented group, players who can persevere through any changes and external factors. You can see now on the pitch that we are finding ways on how to win and that will be important to get that confidence back because after the coach left [Badela], we were down,” he said.

“So, by continuing to win, it will lift the spirits back. The assistant coach [Pitso Dladla] stepped up, so we still have the same mandate as the previous mentor. Same vision and same targets, so nothing really changed, only the personnel.”