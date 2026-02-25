Milford to prioritise promotion over cup ambitions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premier Soccer League media relations manager Fhatuwani Mpfuni leads the draw for Nedbank Cup last 16 matches at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Wednesday evening.

Milford defender Phakamani Ngxongo has made it clear that the team prioritises promotion to the Premiership over the Nedbank Cup, where they will face top-flight side Sekhukhune United in the quarterfinals.

Milford are top of the table in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC). The KZN-based side is three points ahead of second-placed Kruger United, having won an impressive 11 of their 18 games with four defeats and three draws so far. Milford’s next MFC fixture is against provincial rivals, Midlands Wanderers, at Richards Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

“We don’t really talk about our ambitions in the Nedbank Cup because we are focusing mainly on the league,” Ngxongo said on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals draw at SuperSport’s Randburg Studios on Monday night.

“Our main target is to win the league and play in the top flight next season.

“We have a big squad, so we will manage to compete well in both the league and the Nedbank Cup, but the league is what we want the most.”

Even so, Ngxongo didn’t hide that the team want revenge against Babina Noko, as they eliminated them from the Nedbank Cup in the last 16 at home last season.

“We are happy to be drawn against Sekhukhune in the quarterfinals,” Ngxongo said.

“We are at a stage of the tournament where we have to prove who we are. We also want revenge against Sekhukhune because last season they beat us in the last 16 of the tournament at home, so we have a chance to get revenge.”

By yesterday, the league hadn’t confirmed dates and venues for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, but they are expected to be played on the weekend of March 7-8.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinals draw

Golden Arrows v Durban City; TS Galaxy v Jacksa Spear; AmaZulu v Casric Stars; Sekhukhune v Milford

