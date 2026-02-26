AmaZulu lick wounds after loss to Downs, aim to regroup against Stellies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arthur Zwane, head coach of AmaZulu FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 AmaZulu Media Day at Kings Park in Durban on 19 November 2025 ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane is encouraged by his team’s overall performance against Mamelodi Sundowns despite their 1-0 defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday and is looking for a win against Stellenbosch tomorrow.

Victory against Sundowns would have seen Usuthu move to third on the log table ahead of Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, who also suffered a 1-2 defeat to Stellies on Tuesday.

But they remain fifth on the log table with 30 points from 18 matches.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t get something out of this game, but we will take the positives and move on,” Zwane told the media after the match.

“Looking at the chances we created, had we converted one, it could have been a different game altogether, but it was not to be.

We will have to grind and keep on fighting like we have been doing. — Arthur Zwane

“This is one game where I would not want to bash my players. I would rather give them credit even though I’m disappointed that we lost. Even in the dying minutes, we had a free header, but we could not take it.”

Zwane wants the team to bounce back to winning ways when they face Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm.

“It’s going to be difficult for everyone. There are no easy games now. There will be teams that are fighting relegation, others want to be in the top eight, and others fancy their chances of a CAF spot,” he said.

“We still believe that we are in it. We are not going to give up now. We are still going to push even though it is not going to be easy. We are going to Cape Town now, and it is not easy to play against a Stellenbosch team that also has a lot of hard runners.

“We will have to grind and keep on fighting like we have been doing. If Stellies can go away and get maximum points, it tells you that it will be tough in the second round, but we are equal to the task and I don’t doubt our players.”

Sowetan