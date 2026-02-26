Five facts to know about the Soweto derby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou of Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze during the Soweto Derby press conference at Johannesburg Expo Centre. Photo Veli Nhlapo

With the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday being the drawcard of this weekend’s sporting activities, we pick five key facts about it.

The game is a sold-out affair and kicks off at 3.30pm. Heading into this derby, Chiefs and Pirates are separated by eight points in fourth and second place, respectively, on the log.

Here are the five facts:

The derby will be Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s first since he joined the club at the start of the season, while his Chiefs counterparts, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, experienced it as assistants to previous coach Nasreddine Nabi last season.

There are several players from both sides who will be playing in this fixture for the first time. Pirates defender Lebone Seema and Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe headline the list of derby debutants.

Chiefs have more derby wins (75) than Pirates (49), with 54 having ended in a draw, while five were abandoned for various reasons.

Six players have previously scored for both Chiefs and Pirates in this fixture: Gabriel Khoza, Blessing Mgidi, Jerry Sadike, Ace Khuse, Marks Maponyane and Marc Bachelor.

Six coaches have sat in the dugouts for both sides in previous derbies. They are Vladimir Vermezovic, Kosta Papic, Walter da Silva, Ted Dumitru, Augusto Palacios and Joe Frickleton.

