Hunt singles out Butsaka for praise after Stellies’ win over Chiefs

Gavin Hunt head coach of Stellenbosch during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Photo Veli Nhlapo

Stellenbosch mentor Gavin Hunt downplayed the impact Tuesday’s win over Kaizer Chiefs will have on their confidence amid their relegation battle, saying players should be confident every day.

Stellenbosch came from a goal down at FNB Stadium to record their third successive win over Chiefs across all competitions this season.

Langelihle Phili and Devin Titus were on target for the Cape Winelands side, cancelling out Flavio Silva’s first-half strike.

After this win, Stellies are five points clear of the relegation zone. Their next game is against AmaZulu at home tomorrow (7.30pm).

“I don’t believe in confidence in football players... I mean, you should have confidence every day, winning or losing,” Hunt said when asked what winning against Chiefs will do to their morale.

“Confidence doesn’t mean anything... you can play well, like we played so well on Saturday, with so much confidence, but we lost [1-0 away to Golden Arrows in the Nedbank Cup round of 16].

“So we need points. Obviously winning against Chiefs gives you a better feeling, but points are vital for us more than anything now.”

With Stellies’ top scorer Phili netting his ninth goal of the season in all competitions against Amakhosi, Hunt emphasised that the 21-year-old lad from Pinetown, Durban, still had huge room for improvement.

He, instead, reserved special praise for midfielder Chumani Butsaka. “I think there’s a lot he [Phili] still has got to do in terms of both sides of the ball - with the ball and without the ball, so it’s an ongoing thing. He’s a top goal scorer, which is magnificent from his perspective but for me, I think he could be so much better. Every day, it’s an ongoing thing working with him,” he said.

“I thought the player that changed the game tonight was Butsaka [who entered the fray in the 34th minute, replacing Wayde Jooste]. I thought he was the difference in the game for both teams in the second half.

“And there’s another one, a really good player and somebody that could do so much more for us. Yeah, but ‘Major’ [Phili’s nickname], he’s got to improve in certain areas, and he will do. We’ll work with him.”