Legend warns Pirates against lineup changes in title race

Orlando Pirates players during 2025 Carling Knockout Cup Final match against Marumo Gallants FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on the 06 December 2025.

Chopping and changing the composition of Orlando Pirates at this stage, where the Betway Premiership is the only trophy they are competing for, won’t work, warns club legend Albert “Bashin” Mahlangu.

“The coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] should by now have his first team,” said the retired footballer who was best known as a prolific striker for the Sea Robbers during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“You put in your first team; let them do the job, take the lead by 3 to 4 goals, and you can then bring in those players that you want to test,” he said.

“I mean, Pirates had no business losing to Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup match last week. We did, though, by chopping and changing the winning team.”

Regarding Saturday’s league fixture at FNB Stadium against longtime rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, Mahlangu said it’s a game Pirates must win.

Often referred to by his nickname “Ayashisa Amateki” (“the boots are burning”), Mahlangu said Pirates must collect maximum points.

Pirates have a chance to win the league this year, and that journey begins on Saturday against Chiefs.” — Albert “Bashin” Mahlangu

“A draw is not an option,” said the man who led Bucs to various victories during his time with the club.

“It’s Pirates’ chance to win the league this year, and failing which, [they must] close shop.”

Mahlangu said Mamelodi Sundowns is not doing well yet still leads the pack.

“Pirates must make sure of victories, starting from Saturday, because once Sundowns regain their form and start collecting points, catching up will be a huge task,” he said.

Mahlangu, who was renowned for his powerful shots, skillful play, and for wearing the number 13 jersey, warned: “Every team now wants to beat Pirates.”

The former right-winger, who could also play on the left or as an attacking midfielder, said: “The league is very interesting; you go to bed knowing that this team is on top of the league, and you wake the next morning and it’s the other team leading.

“That simply tells you that anything is possible; that’s why I am saying Pirates have a chance to win the league this year, and that journey begins on Saturday against Chiefs.”

The Brazilians and Pirates are level at 38 points each after 17 league matches.

But the defending champions are leading the pack due to the goal difference — 27 v 26.

Sekhukhune are third with 32 points after 18 matches, and the Phefeni Glamour Boys are fourth with 30 points after 18 matches.