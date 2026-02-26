Makgopa, Mbatha available to play for Pirates in Soweto derby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Durban City and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 29 2025 in Durban. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have received a timely boost before the Soweto derby match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm) with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou confirming that striker Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha will be available for selection.

The duo missed Pirates’ 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league and against Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup, where they were eliminated.

There were rumours that the two were not seeing eye to eye with the coach, hence they were not selected during their back-to-back defeats.

However, Ouaddou said both players had been training with the rest of the team and would be available to play against the Amakhosi.

“Makgopa has been out for nearly three weeks but we are very happy and the group is very happy to welcome him back. He started training and is feeling better, so one more player to add to our group,” Ouaddou said.

“And Mbatha as well. I’m very happy that he has joined the group because there were a lot of questions around him. But he was injured as well and I’m pleased to have him in the group. Those are the only two players.”

With Pirates heading into the derby second on the log, tied with Mamelodi Sundowns on 38 points, Ouaddou said they would do their best to make sure they win the match to keep alive their chances of winning the title.

“What I want to say to my players is, enjoy the moment, give the best. Don’t be too emotional because sometimes when you are, you miss something,” he said.

“We need to take points, we need a victory if we want to keep going in this race for the title. But more than that, it is important to practise good football, to show good football to all the fans.

“That’s what we are trying to do, even though it won’t be easy because we are playing against a very good club, one of the biggest in Africa, like us. I hope it will be a really big show for the people.”

