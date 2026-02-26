Mayo aims to honour father’s legacy in Soweto derby

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zitha Kwinika and Khanyisa Mayo of Kaizer Chiefs attend the Soweto Derby press conference at Johannesburg Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Hell-bent on continuing his father’s legacy, Kaizer Chiefs striker Khanyisa Mayo, the son of club legend Patrick Mayo, is raring to play in his first Soweto derby.

Chiefs welcome their traditional foes, Orlando Pirates, to FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). Fourth-placed Amakhosi are eager to narrow the eight-point gap Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns enjoy over them as joint table-toppers.

“It’s going to be my first Soweto derby, but for me it’s to continue with the legacy that my father has built. It’s an honour and privilege to come and represent Chiefs in one of the biggest derbies in African football,” said Mayo during a media conference at Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec on Thursday.

“I remember the first derby I attended to watch my father was in 2003, where Chiefs won at FNB Stadium. I still remember the electrifying atmosphere on the day and that now motivates me to also give my best. Also, we want to win this derby to close the gap on Pirates and Sundowns.”

Mayo, who is on loan at Chiefs from Algerian club CR Belouizdad, said being involved in the Soweto derby is a real achievement.

“As kids we grew up watching the Soweto derby, wanting to play in it and now it’s a chance to do it. Playing in the Soweto derby is one of the best things you can achieve as a player,” the 27-year-old Chiefs forward said.

Sowetan