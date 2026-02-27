Sport

Chiefs must focus on derby, not league race - Nengomasha

Amakhosi legend says team must regain momentum

Sihle Ndebele

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

SCRAPPING: Dikgang Mabalane and Tinashe Nengomasha during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Mafikeng Stadium. 15/11/08. Pic. Lefty Shivambu. © Gallo Images.
SCRAPPING: Dikgang Mabalane and Tinashe Nengomasha during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Mafikeng Stadium. 15/11/08. Pic. Lefty Shivambu. © Gallo Images. (, Supplied)

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe “General” Nengomasha has told Amakhosi players to play the Soweto derby without any pressure, saying the Glamour Boys mustn’t think about winning the league at all.

Chiefs head into tomorrow’s match against Orlando Pirates as title race outsiders, sitting fourth on the log, eight points behind joint leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates.

While many believe tomorrow’s derby will define Chiefs’ title aspirations, especially off the back of a 1-2 home defeat to Stellenbosch midweek, Nengomasha has insisted that Amakhosi must not think about the championship.

“Chiefs finished ninth last season and to be where they are this season on the log is a massive achievement... it shows that the club is gradually returning to where it belongs,” Nengomasha told Sowetan from Harare.

“In the derby, they must play without any pressure. Thinking about [winning] the league would put them under unnecessary pressure when they just have to go about their processes of reviving the team.

“If they win the league, that would be a bonus, but for now the aim should be to continue with the process of reclaiming glory days.”

Last 10 Soweto derby results (league only)

May 2025: Pirates 2-1 Chiefs

December 2024: Chiefs 1-2 Pirates

March 2024: Pirates 3-2 Chiefs

November 2023: Chiefs 0-1 Pirates

February 2023: Chiefs 1-0 Pirates

October 2022: Pirates 0-1 Chiefs

April 2022: Pirates 1-2 Chiefs

November 2021: Chiefs 2-1 Pirates

March 2021: Pirates 0-1 Chiefs

January 2021: Chiefs 0-3 Pirates

Sowetan


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Farewell Joe, the man who led the journalist team on June 16

2

SOWETAN | State must secure return of men duped into fighting in Russia

3

Former Mpumalanga education department acting head arrested for alleged R114m tender corruption

4

Beating Pirates was not the original plan, says Casric Stars coach Mthombeni

5

5 things you need to know about Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony on Thursday

Related Articles