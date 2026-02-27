Chiefs must focus on derby, not league race - Nengomasha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SCRAPPING: Dikgang Mabalane and Tinashe Nengomasha during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Mafikeng Stadium. 15/11/08. Pic. Lefty Shivambu. © Gallo Images.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe “General” Nengomasha has told Amakhosi players to play the Soweto derby without any pressure, saying the Glamour Boys mustn’t think about winning the league at all.

Chiefs head into tomorrow’s match against Orlando Pirates as title race outsiders, sitting fourth on the log, eight points behind joint leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates.

While many believe tomorrow’s derby will define Chiefs’ title aspirations, especially off the back of a 1-2 home defeat to Stellenbosch midweek, Nengomasha has insisted that Amakhosi must not think about the championship.

“Chiefs finished ninth last season and to be where they are this season on the log is a massive achievement... it shows that the club is gradually returning to where it belongs,” Nengomasha told Sowetan from Harare.

“In the derby, they must play without any pressure. Thinking about [winning] the league would put them under unnecessary pressure when they just have to go about their processes of reviving the team.

“If they win the league, that would be a bonus, but for now the aim should be to continue with the process of reclaiming glory days.”

Last 10 Soweto derby results (league only)

May 2025: Pirates 2-1 Chiefs

December 2024: Chiefs 1-2 Pirates

March 2024: Pirates 3-2 Chiefs

November 2023: Chiefs 0-1 Pirates

February 2023: Chiefs 1-0 Pirates

October 2022: Pirates 0-1 Chiefs

April 2022: Pirates 1-2 Chiefs

November 2021: Chiefs 2-1 Pirates

March 2021: Pirates 0-1 Chiefs

January 2021: Chiefs 0-3 Pirates

Sowetan