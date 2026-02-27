Chiefs must focus on derby, not league race - Nengomasha

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe “General” Nengomasha has told Amakhosi players to play the Soweto derby without any pressure, saying the Glamour Boys mustn’t think about winning the league at all.
Chiefs head into tomorrow’s match against Orlando Pirates as title race outsiders, sitting fourth on the log, eight points behind joint leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates.
While many believe tomorrow’s derby will define Chiefs’ title aspirations, especially off the back of a 1-2 home defeat to Stellenbosch midweek, Nengomasha has insisted that Amakhosi must not think about the championship.
“Chiefs finished ninth last season and to be where they are this season on the log is a massive achievement... it shows that the club is gradually returning to where it belongs,” Nengomasha told Sowetan from Harare.
“In the derby, they must play without any pressure. Thinking about [winning] the league would put them under unnecessary pressure when they just have to go about their processes of reviving the team.
“If they win the league, that would be a bonus, but for now the aim should be to continue with the process of reclaiming glory days.”
Last 10 Soweto derby results (league only)
May 2025: Pirates 2-1 Chiefs
December 2024: Chiefs 1-2 Pirates
March 2024: Pirates 3-2 Chiefs
November 2023: Chiefs 0-1 Pirates
February 2023: Chiefs 1-0 Pirates
October 2022: Pirates 0-1 Chiefs
April 2022: Pirates 1-2 Chiefs
November 2021: Chiefs 2-1 Pirates
March 2021: Pirates 0-1 Chiefs
January 2021: Chiefs 0-3 Pirates
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.