Dinha urges Bucs to give Rele free role

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates challenges Christopher Sithole of Marumo Gallants FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on the 14 February 2026. Picture:

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Edelbert Dinha is convinced the improved squad depth and quality in the team will see the Buccaneers come out victorious against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

Pirates lost their last two matches, against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league and Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup, but Dinha said that will count for nothing in the derby.

“The derby is not about the previous results. It is about who wants it [the most] on the particular day. That’s the most interesting part about the derby,” the former Zimbabwean international told Sowetan.

“You can be winning the previous games, but when it comes to the derby, it is a whole different match altogether. Being an ex-Pirates player, {I believe) we are going to win this one.

“The reason why I’m saying this is, I mean, if you look, recently Pirates have signed very good players, meaning there’s no one who is saying, ‘I’m [definitely] going to start’.

“Anyone who is given a chance will perform to their ability. They have a strong squad, and this one we are definitely going to win.”

Dinha said he would also love to see exciting young player Relebohile Mofokeng playing as a No 10 rather than as a winger.

Mofokeng has been in scintillating form as a No 10, picking up three successive Player-of-the-Match awards while scoring three goals and getting two assists before their 2-1 defeat to Sundowns.

However, against Masandawana, he was deployed in a wider channel, and this seemed to destabilise him. “I would love to see if Rele can play as the attacking midfielder,” said Dinha.

“Give him that free role because once you give him that role, he expresses his skills and his football knowledge. He can make the [whole] team play, but that’s the coach’s decision at the end of the day.”