Kaze hopes for derby win to buy Chiefs month of joy

Always one to shoot straight from the hip, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze sees the Soweto derby as a perfect chance to be in the Amakhosi faithful’s good books.

Heading into this fixture, Amakhosi, who lost 2-1 to Stellenbosch at the same venue midweek, hope to narrow the eight-point gap between them and Bucs, who are joint leaders with Mamelodi Sundowns, having played one game more than Chiefs.

“The derby, like my colleague [Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou] said, is spicy,” Kaze told a presser at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec yesterday. “Every time you are coming into the derby, you want to do as much as you can; you want to win it because you know that, well, sometimes we don’t want to say it, you buy yourself a month of happiness with the fans and everyone.

“You try as much as you can to make it business as usual, but from the first day of the week you notice that it’s not business as usual. In our case, the village is busy...you see people walking around, preparing for the game, and that’s where you understand that it’s not business as usual when it’s derby time.”

Kaze said that training sessions leading up to the Soweto derby are more intense than usual, as every player wants to convince the coaches that he’s worthy to make the matchday team.

“Even the players feel that the atmosphere is going to be different. We’d love to see the players having the same level of commitment in all the games, but I have to admit that [the derby] is different,” Kaze said.

“They [the players] give you more because everyone wants to play, and everyone wants to be part of that game...it’s human nature that they want it more. Even at training you see tackles flying, and as a coach you have to calm them down a bit.”

Fixtures

Tonight: Magesi v Polokwane, Seshego, 7.30pm; Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB, 3.30pm; Arrows v Chippa, King Zwelithini (6pm); Siwelele v Galaxy, Free State (6pm); Orbit v Bay, Olympia Park (8.15pm)

Sunday: Sundowns v Sekhukhune, Loftus (3.30pm); Gallants v Durban, Lucas Moripe (3.30pm).