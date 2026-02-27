Ngidi, Markram star as SA storm into World Cup semis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three wickets for Lungi Ngidi and another half-century for captain Aiden Markram powered the Proteas to a nine-wicket win against West Indies, virtually assuring them of a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup.

After last Sunday’s opening Super Eights win against co-hosts India, the South Africans produced another dominant performance yesterday, retaining their unbeaten run at the tournament while ending the West Indies’.

Ngidi took 3/30, with the Proteas limiting the West Indies to 176/8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

But Markram is in blazing form at the tournament and annihilated the West Indies’ bowling with an array of sumptuous shots, finishing unbeaten on 82 as his side reached the target with 23 balls to spare.

A rollercoaster power play by the West Indies, after being put in to bat, saw them score 52 runs, which included seven fours and two sixes, but also lose four wickets, while there were a couple of dropped catches by the Proteas and a miss by Dewald Brevis in the first over when he fell over the boundary attempting to dismiss Shai Hope.

It was chaotic, with a batter-friendly pitch rewarding shot-making, allied to the West Indies’ aggression and some indifferent bowling by the Proteas, especially from Marco Jansen, creating a heady mix at the start.

Kagiso Rabada produced his best bowling performance of the tournament to provide the Proteas with control, picking up two wickets in his first over — the third of the innings — dismissing Hope and the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer.

Ngidi backed him up with two wickets in the over that followed, dismissing Brandon King and Roston Chase.

“The West Indies will take the game to you,” said Markram, “but I was impressed by how we bowled in the power play. The pitch was a bit tacky at the start and there was extra bounce, and we were able to use that to our advantage.”