Sibisi confident Bucs will overcome recent defeats

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkosinathi Sibisi in action for Orlando Pirates in their Nedbank semifinal against Marumo Gallants in April. Sibisi has been selected as Pirates' new captain.

As Orlando Pirates look to bounce back from their recent back-to-back defeats tomorrow in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is drawing inspiration from their earlier setback when they lost their two opening matches but went on to put an impressive run.

Sibisi said they have taken a lot of lessons from that setback and are now confident they will bounce back against their bitter rivals.

The Buccaneers lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the league before they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Casric Stars last week. “Look, I think it’s lessons that were quite harsh, but in the two games that we lost, I don’t think we created enough chances, which is not the case now,” Sibisi told journalists after the derby media conference in Johannesburg yesterday.

“We are creating chances. It is a matter for us to start converting. But not to put any pressure on the boys to say now they have to try something different. If they can’t score on open play, why can’t we help them during set pieces?

“So, that has been the emphasis during the week to say if the guys can’t score, let’s help them in the set play.”

Pirates head into the derby under pressure, as they have to win to reclaim the top spot in the log table. A defeat or draw and Mamelodi Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United on Sunday will see them behind on points, as they are tied on 38 with the Brazilians.

But Sibisi insisted they are not under pressure and they know what to do to get the results. “There is no pressure. I think we’ve been in this situation before,” he said. “For us, it is just keeping positive, to say we can take the game.

“I think we all know our supporters have high expectations, and so do we as players. For us to keep on doing what we’ve been doing, I don’t think we can become a bad team overnight.

“These past two results don’t define who we are. I think we can go on and do something major this season.”

Sowetan