Wildschutt focuses on sub-27 goal over record chase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Adriaan Wildschutt takes gold at the Absa Run Your City Gqebera 10km in 2025. This year, he aims to make history with a sub-27-minute finish on African soil. Picture: Anthony Grote

As he aims to become the first athlete to clock a sub-27-minute 10km on African soil, SA short-distance runner Adriaan Wildschutt is looking forward to competing with Kenyan athlete Isaac Kibet Ndiema in the Absa Run Your City Gqebera 10km on Sunday.

With all eyes on Wildschutt, who is attempting to run sub-27, Ndiema, who is the holder of a 26:55 personal best, will start as the fastest man in the field and will provide the world-class competition Wildshutt requires to achieve his ambitions.

I want to run sub-27, and I think it is monumental in the sense that I will be the first person on African soil — Adriaan Wildschutt, short-distance runner

The 27-year-old feels competing with the Kenyan athlete is what will push him to achieve his target, saying running 26 minutes is always tough.

“That’s very important, like I have no idea what he is going to do. I’m just here focusing on my task, and that is to try to run sub 27,” Wildshutt told the media during the press conference on Friday.

“So, I’m focusing on my task, whether he goes fast with the pacers in the first part of the race. That’s his own thing; I’m focusing on my thing, and you have to be disciplined in what you do.

“But it does definitely help knowing that I would not run alone for a long time; that’s what sub-27 requires. You can run hard the first half and slow down. If it’s me and him or someone else, we have to keep on pushing because the last three kilometres can be really hard if you are behind schedule.

“So I have to go there and make sure I have competition, and it helps to know that there is somebody that may go all the way to win.”

Wildschutt is also inspired that he will become the first man to run sub-27 on African soil rather than breaking records, should he do that on Sunday.

“I’ve realised in the last few years that I can break records, and I’m not obsessed about them anymore. There are a lot of things I do with my life that I’m interested [in],” he said.

“I want to run sub-27, and I think it is monumental in the sense that I will be the first person on African soil, and that goes for everyone.

“Everyone can feel some level of pride in that, breaking one record. I feel a level of pride in it, but nobody [else] will ever be the first person to break 27, so that’s my goal, whether I fell short of a record or not; that’s really not important to me.”

“I have broken a lot of records in the last two or three years, and that’s not top of my priority list. I just hope people understand how big of a task this is; it’s really hard to do,” he said.

Sowetan