Kaze admits derby loss dims Chiefs’ title hopes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has admitted that it is now complicated for them to be in the title race after being thumped by their traditional foes, Orlando Pirates, 3-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Kaze also apologised to the Amakhosi faithful for the derby defeat, insisting they had to quickly switch focus to tomorrow’s sold-out fixture against Richards Bay at Richards Bay Stadium (7.30pm). The defeat left Chiefs, who have a game in hand, 11 points behind Pirates, who are top of the table.

“I would, on my name and on behalf of the players, like to apologise to the fans because they deserved better today. We were not up to the task today and we have to acknowledge that because we have millions of fans that support us,” Kaze said after the game.

“My focus is now on the game against Richards Bay on Tuesday. I believe that the only way to bounce back is to work. I’ve told the players that now we have a big debt to our fans and the only way to redeem ourselves is to pick up points in our next game.

“We must go there and show that what happened today was an accident.”

Having now lost four of their last five games, Kaze insisted the decision on their future was in the hands of the club’s hierarchy

“I will not answer that because it’s not up to me, but I believe that coaches are here because they are trusted by management,” Kaze said when asked if the recent result warrants a change in the technical panel.

“It’s true that we have had a series of bad results, but I believe there are things that have worked in the past few months and we need to remind ourselves what has worked for us before.”

Fixture (all at 7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Bay v Chiefs, Richards Bay; Siwelele v Stellenbosch, Free State; Galaxy v Orbit, Mbombela

Wednesday: AmaZulu v Magesi, Princess Magogo; Chippa v Marumo, Buffalo City; Durban v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth; Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld; Polokwane v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba.