Bay aim to inflict more pain on wounded Amakhosi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Richards Bay co-coach Papi Zothwane is positive they’ll hand Kaizer Chiefs what would be their third successive league defeat when the two sides meet at a sold-out Richards Bay Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

“We are very confident that we can get points from Chiefs although we are expecting a very difficult match, especially because we don’t know which starting XI will pitch after their last loss against Pirates [in the Soweto derby on Saturday],” Zothwane said yesterday.

“We are ready and we want to go to 23 points and boost our survival hopes.”

Even so, the Bay coach has lamented that their preparations hadn’t been smooth, having played Orbit College in Rustenburg on Saturday.

“The preparations for the Chiefs game haven’t been the best of travelling. Yesterday [on Sunday] we were traveling and today [Monday] it’s only recovery,” Zothwane bemoaned.

Zothwane expects Amakhosi to come into this game with a burning desire to return to winning ways, having lost their last two league fixtures against Stellenbosch and Pirates. Be that as it may, the Bay coach insisted that they won’t allow Chiefs to bounce back at their expense as they aim to win their first home game since December.

“We are playing against a very big team that has just lost two games in a row...obviously they will want to bounce back, but we won’t allow them to bounce back at our expense. We haven’t won at home since December when we beat AmaZulu, so we want to win and make our supporters happy,” Zothwane said.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will be without suspended Zitha Kwinika, with Inacio Miguel and Aden McCarthy expected to partner at the heart of defence, while Bradley Cross could start at left-back.

Fixtures (all at 7.30pm)

Tonight: Bay v Chiefs, Richards Bay; Siwelele v Stellenbosch, Free State; Galaxy v Orbit, Mbombela

Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Magesi, Princess Magogo; Chippa v Marumo, Buffalo City; Durban v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth; Sundowns v Arrows, Loftus Versfeld; Polokwane v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba.