Kopo hails AmaTuks after ‘important win’ over Baroka

Kwanele Kopo, head coach of University of Pretoria during the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2025/26 match between University of Pretoria and Upington City at TUKS Stadium in Pretoria on 25 October 2025 © Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

University of Pretoria coach Kwanele Kopo couldn’t stop magnifying their 1-0 win over fellow former top-flight side, Baroka, at home over the weekend.

Veteran striker Prince Nxumalo scored the only goal that gave AmaTuks their first Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) win since January, helping them to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

“This is a very important win for us. As much as our last win was against Milford in January, it’s important that we haven’t lost at home this year... we beat Milford, we drew with Kruger and now we have just beaten Baroka,” Kopo said.

“We had made a commitment before the Baroka game that the next 12 games were cup finals. It’s important for us to take AmaTuks where they belong and AmaTuks belong in the top six in this league.”

Kopo insisted that before the Baroka fixture, they had to rarely check the standings to make players realise the importance of that match amid the relegation scare.

“In all my team talks, we had never looked at the log, but before the Baroka game, we looked at the log for reality to click that we are not where we belong. We give glory to God for this win... it gives us a little bit of breathing space,” Kopo explained.

He also explained the rationale behind starting with two strikers in Nxumalo and Kamohelo Pheeane.

“From the beginning it was a game of a win at all costs. I think we didn’t play our usual game. To show that it was a win at all costs for us, we went with two out-and-out strikers.

“We felt that from our second-half performance against Sekhukhune, when we had Prince and Kamo up front, we really caused problems; hence, we played with both of them against Baroka as well.”

NFD Results

Leopards 1-2 Lions; Leruma 0-1 CPT City; AmaTuks 1-0 Baroka; Milford 0-1 Midlands; Upington 1-0 Leicesterford; Casric 1-0 Bees; Highbury 2-0 Gomora; Kruger 3-1 Venda