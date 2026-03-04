Sport

Cardoso named Coach of Month after Sundowns' unbeaten run

Coach’s tactical brilliance secures perfect record for Masandawana

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso during the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against TS Galaxy at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaNdebele on February 21 2026. (Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has been named the Coach of the Month for January-February, while Relebohile Mofokeng walked away with the Player of the Month.

Cardoso guided Sundowns to four wins from four matches, including their 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on February 18. He edged out strong competition from Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Stellenbosch mentor Gavin Hunt, who has recently brought stability to the Cape Winelands side.

Pirates midfielder Mofokeng also had an impressive run of form after working his way back into the starting line-up.

The attacking midfielder became a key figure in the Soweto Giants attack and in the title race.

In six matches, Mofokeng scored three goals and had as many assists while earning three consecutive man-of-the-match awards.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs striker Glody Lilepo walked away with the goal of the month for his wonder strike against Marumo Gallants in January.


