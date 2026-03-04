Durban aim for fifth straight win vs Sekhukhune

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban City celebrate winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship and promotion to the Betway Premiership after their 1-0 win against Cape Town Spurs, who were relegated, at Athlone Stadium.

Durban City will be eager to build on their impressive run when they host Sekhukhune United at Chatsworth Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.

They beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium to register four successive victories under interim coach Pitso Dladla, who replaced Sinethemba Badela last month.

Dladla guided the club to two wins in the league and the other two in the Nedbank Cup to move to the top eight in the log table and the cup competition quarterfinal.

But Dladla maintains they are not focused on positions now, but on collecting points.

“Honestly, we are not concerned about the position that we are in. We are more concerned about taking each game as it comes,” Dladla said.

“We respect all the teams, but we also have our target in certain games that if we don’t get all three points, let’s at least take one.”

Dladla also explained where they have been getting it right, as they have not conceded in their last four matches.

“We are stingy with Darren Keet in goal and all our defenders are doing a great job, complemented by players like Brooklyn Poggenpoel and other players. It is a collective effort and that’s the main purpose for us to be stingy in giving goals away,” he said.

“It is working, but at the end of the day, once we lose possession, everyone becomes a defender. We also defend from the top.

“People should also look at the kind of management we have in the team. They have been in football for a long time and the management is not new.

“We also have a very good combination in the team and credit should go to all stakeholders.”

Sekhukhune, on the other side, will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways after their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in their last league fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

It was a performance that didn’t please coach Eric Tinkler, as he felt all the goals they conceded against Sundowns were errors from players and he is demanding immediate improvement against Durban away tonight.

Sowetan