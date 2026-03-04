Relegation-threatened Magesi lack confidence - Freese

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Magesi coach Allan Freese has implied that he gets a sense that his players lack belief that Dikwena tša Meetse can survive relegation.

Freese joined Magesi a few weeks ago, replacing John Maduka amid the side’s struggle to get out of the relegation zone. Magesi, who face AmaZulu in their next game at Princess Magogo Stadium tonight, are winless in their last nine league games with six defeats and a draw. Dikwena tša Meetse’s last league win was against TS Galaxy in October.

“To have belief alone sometimes is not good enough, but to have belief as a team is what’s needed. Does each and every player believe, like me, that we can get out of the relegation zone? Do we believe in that, all of us? I believe we can do it, but it will take time,” Freese said.

Freese also suggested he wasn’t too satisfied with the squad he’s inherited.

“I am happy when you talk about the squad because I found the squad here,” the new Magesi mentor said.

“The window period is closed, so what do we do? We must work with what we have and we are trying our best to help the ones that we have, trying to instil confidence, trying to bring courage to the players, so that we can get out of the situation we are in.”

Freese knows that his main job is to inspire confidence in the players. Magesi have collected just 12 points from 18 fixtures as they remain rooted at the bottom of the table.

“All we can do is to work hard and encourage these players, then we will see what will happen in the next games,” Freese said.

“The task is to give players confidence... I’ve got to make these players believe that they can play; otherwise, they won’t play in the PSL anymore.”

Sowetan