Saleng keen to push Downs over the line after key debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Monnapule Saleng of Mamelodi Sundowns beats the challenged of Bright Ndlovu of Sekhukhune United to provide an assist to a goal by Iqraam Rayners (not pictured) in Downs' Betway Premiership wni against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 01 March 2026.

After making an impact in his debut for Mamelodi Sundowns during their 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United on Sunday, midfielder Monnapule Saleng is keen to help his side defend their league title.

Saleng came off the bench against Sekhukhune and created a scoring opportunity for Iqraam Rayners, who went on to score a brace.

As they look to maintain their 100% record this year in league matches when they host Golden Arrows at Loftus tonight (7.30pm), Saleng told the Sundowns media department: “I just want us to continue winning and that’s what I want to help achieve because that’s the most important for me.

I just want us to continue winning. — Monnapule Saleng

“It feels good because this is a team that is always winning. From my side, I’m happy because I was able to contribute to the three goals. It shows that I can also contribute and help the team going forward.”

With Sundowns level on 48 points with his former team, Orlando Pirates, heading into tonight’s matches, Saleng is expected to play a crucial role in the remaining fixtures in the title race.

The 27-year-old said he felt welcome at the Tshwane giants, which made it easy for him to settle in quickly.

“Let me thank the coach for allowing me to play. I felt welcomed and it’s been a while since they have seen me play,” he said.

“I was happy and I appreciated the reception from the supporters. I want to thank the captain, Themba Zwane and my teammates for encouraging me in training.”

Meanwhile, Arrows handed the Brazilians their only league defeat to date last year, winning 1-0 in Durban in the first round, and will be looking to complete a double.

But this time, Sundowns hold home-ground advantage, where they have been dominant this season.

Additionally, Abafana Bes’thende’s away record should be a concern for coach Manqoba Mngqithi, as they have lost six of their last nine away league matches.

Sundowns have won their last four home league games against Arrows.