Soboois-Hadebe fight highlights refereeing and judging errors

Whenever I argue for strict neutrality in boxing officiating, someone inevitably plays devil’s advocate: What’s the big deal about neutral officials?

Surely what matters most is having good officials?

My answer is always the same: define a “good” official.

Is it a referee like Deon Dwarte, who has handled more than 100 title fights?

Is it a judge who routinely aligns with the majority verdict? Neither measure, on its own, guarantees quality.

A judge may select the correct winner and still produce a questionable scorecard.

If their tally differs by three or more points from the other two judges, that disparity warrants scrutiny.

Agreement with the majority does not automatically equate to sound judgment.

Without unquestioned impartiality, the very credibility of the sport is compromised. — Bongani Magasela

Consider this. Place one of South Africa’s leading matchmakers — say could or Abbey Mnisi — in a room with two accredited judges and have them score the same close fight.

The matchmaker may well notice nuances the judges miss: tactical adjustments, ring generalship, subtle defensive work.

In a tight contest, he could reasonably arrive at a different conclusion.

Would that make him a poor judge? Or simply a perceptive boxing mind?

The point is this: boxing is interpretative. Consensus does not necessarily equal correctness.

In truth, it is often easier to identify a bad official than a good one.

When a bout appears overwhelmingly one-sided, and a judge scores it the opposite way, alarm bells should ring.

That is why so many observers felt that Clifford Mbelu faltered badly last weekend.

In a WBO Africa flyweight contest in Pretoria, Sibulele Soboois clearly controlled proceedings against defending champion Smangele “Smash” Hadebe over eight rounds.

Yet Mbelu scored the bout in favour of Hadebe, while the other two judges sided with Soboois.

Another judge scored it 79–73 and I could live with that.

I had Soboois winning all eight rounds. Instead, she was forced to settle for a split decision because of one aberrant card.

Concerns about officiating were not confined to the judges.

During the same tournament, organised by Terry Anne Hart of Fighters Club, referee Namhla Tyuluba endured a difficult evening in the bout between Ellen Simwaka and Revai Madondo.

Tyuluba, a former amateur boxer with years of experience as a referee and judge, should bring authority and composure to the ring.

Instead, her handling of the contest drew widespread criticism and cast refereeing in an unfavourable light.

Experience alone does not guarantee excellence. Nor does longevity correct ingrained habits.

Even a seasoned official such as Dwarte would struggle to reshape deeply embedded behaviours.

Neutrality, therefore, is not a luxury — it is foundational.

Without unquestioned impartiality, the sport’s very credibility is compromised.

Boxing demands not only competence but also independence.

Anything less diminishes the fighters who risk everything between the ropes.