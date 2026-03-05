Familiar Proteas heartbreak as they lose in WC semis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA were out-thought and outplayed by New Zealand, who restricted them to 169/8 in the T20 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday and reached the under-par target for the loss of only one wicket in the 13th over.

The Proteas suffered an ugly capitulation in a World Cup semifinal that was reminiscent of meltdowns of the past.

The Proteas produced a skittish batting display, a stark contrast to the chest out, confident group that marched through the tournament unbeaten until Wednesday.

By the 12th over, TV cameras were showing a glum dressing room, with Quinton de Kock shaking his head, David Miller scowling, and Ryan Rickelton chewing his fingernails.

There are generations of SA players who’ve worn those ghostly looks.

SA just didn’t play in the way they know how.

New Zealand brought basic plans and, most importantly, disciplined execution to the occasion, creating the pressure that suffocated Aiden Markram’s team.

From the employment of Cole McConchie to open the bowling, and then the straight lines and full lengths produced by all the bowlers, the Black Caps were the epitome of precision with the ball. The a 34-year-old off-spinning all-rounder was called up for the tournament as a replacement for Michael Bracewell.

In the field, not so much, as they dropped two catches. But such was their control and relentless discipline that neither opportunity, offered to Markram on 3 and Miller also on 3, was costly.

McConchie’s back-to-back dismissals of De Kock and Rickelton put SA on the back foot at the start, after New Zealand unsurprisingly chose to bowl at a venue where, under lights, chasing is a significant advantage because of the dew.

To Markram, the bowlers’ stump-to-stump line meant the Proteas captain couldn’t free his arms and access his favourite scoring region in the covers. It was similar for Dewald Brevis, while the Black Caps also maintained full lengths, preventing the batters from getting underneath the ball to hit boundaries.

With boundaries difficult to come by, the pressure built on the Proteas batters. Markram drove to long-on, where Daryl Mitchell held a catch millimetres off the ground.

New Zealand’s pursuit started rapidly with opener Finn Allen and Tim Seifert settling any nerves against a Proteas attack that was nowhere near as precise as their opponents had been.

Both lines and lengths were off kilter, and even Lungi Ngidi couldn’t provide control.

Sowetan