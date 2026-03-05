Galaxy seek revival post 5-game losing streak

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Adnan Beganovic, head coach of TS Galaxy during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on 7 December 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

After suffering five successive defeats in league matches, TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has admitted it is a concern for his side and that they will have to find a way to start winning games in their remaining fixtures.

The Rockets suffered a 2-1 defeat to Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday to register their fifth successive loss. The last time they won in the league was on January 21 when they beat struggling Marumo Gallants at home.

Since then, they have lost to AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United, Durban City, Siwelele and now Orbit.

“We need to change our mindset on how we approach the game and probably we need to change our philosophy and think about different models for the next 10 games and try to do something,” Beganovic stated.

“We still have to play 10 games in the league and it is not easy. We need to find a way to stop the run of losing games. Now it is five in a row. It is too much, I think we don’t deserve that, but it is football.

“You need to have luck and everything and be honest with the ball. If you are not honest, you can’t expect to win the game.”

The Bosnia-Herzegovina coach highlighted individual mistakes as one of the reasons for their poor slump and said they will have to try and eliminate that and start winning matches.

“It’s a tough situation now, I think in the end so cheap mistake [they are making], at the professional level it can’t happen, if we do that we obviously need to know we can lose the game,” he said.

“A couple of games we lost because of the same situation. We need to recover the team for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal and prepare them mentally because it’s a tough season for us and let’s see how we can finish.”

The Rockets will face Jacksa Spears in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday, where they will be desperate to win and progress to the next round.

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Saturday: AmaZulu v Casric, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Sekhukhune v Milford, Peter Mokaba (6pm)

Sunday: Galaxy v Jacksa Spears, Solomon Mahlangu (3pm); Arrows v Durban, King Zwelithini (6pm).