OPINION | Chiefs have suffered enough — they must hire Pitso now

For millions in SA, across the continent, and globally, Kaizer Chiefs is a religion without walls.

In the townships, suburbs, rural villages and across the diaspora, the black and gold colours are not worn casually; they are worn with conviction. They carry stories of fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, generational loyalty and unbreakable belonging.

But institutions, even sacred ones, can decline if not protected. The annihilation of Kaizer Chiefs by Orlando Pirates at the weekend — and their poor recent form — is a cause of great pain to millions. This pain cannot continue to be unleashed — and the Kaizer Chiefs management has the power to put a stop to it.

This moment demands bold leadership. It demands a decision that transcends routine appointments. It demands a coach who is not only tactically astute but symbolically powerful. That coach is Pitso Mosimane.

When Chiefs decline, the ripple effects are real. The decline has been long and this is the moment to put an end to the suffering the supporters feel every week.

In an era where football is commercial, competitive and global, Chiefs cannot afford to drift. SA deserves a Kaizer Chiefs that compete with the likes of Al Ahly, Pyramids, Mamelodi Sundowns, TP Mazembe and Simba, just to mention a few continental powerhouses.

To restore Chiefs to their rightful place, the club requires a coach who is a leader who has (i) proven continental success, (ii) tactical excellence, (iii) man-management authority, (iv) institutional discipline and (v) a winning mentality. Mosimane embodies all of these.

Mosimane is not merely a coach — he is a builder of systems. His record speaks for itself: he has (a) won multiple domestic league titles, (b) had success with Bafana Bafana as national team coach, (c) achieved CAF Champions League triumphs with Al Ahly, (d) had success and experience in SA, North Africa and the Middle East, and lastly (e) demonstrated an ability to manage high-pressure environments. Mosimane is what Kaizer Chiefs need now!

Beyond trophies lies something more valuable: cultural transformation. At SuperSport United and at Mamelodi Sundowns, Mosimane did not just win matches — he built a philosophy. He instilled discipline, tactical intelligence and collective belief. He elevated local players to continental stars. He redefined expectations.

Most notably at Mamelodi Sundowns, he turned a promising club into a powerhouse. The foundation he laid continues to be enjoyed by those who have succeeded him.

Chiefs do not need temporary upliftment. They need structural renewal. They need a coach who can reset standards from the locker room to the boardroom. A coach who commands respect from players the moment he walks in. A coach who understands the psychological burden of wearing a giant badge.

Mosimane has operated in environments where not winning was unacceptable. That mentality aligns perfectly with what Chiefs once represented.

Supporters do not merely want effort. They want excellence. Over recent seasons, Chiefs have struggled to maintain a consistent tactical identity. Coaches have come and gone. Systems have shifted. Recruitment has lacked clear long-term alignment with a football philosophy.

Mosimane will bring clarity to Chiefs, and with clarity comes excitement, and with excitement comes trophies, and with trophies, Chiefs will go where they belong in the field of play.

Mosimane is tactically disciplined but not rigid. His teams are organised defensively yet capable of creative expression. He understands the importance of physical conditioning in modern football. He believes in data, preparation and psychological readiness. Most importantly, he understands African football: the travel demands, the climate differences, the mental gamesmanship and the tactical nuances.

If Chiefs aspire to reclaim continental competitiveness, there is arguably no more qualified South African coach than Mosimane.