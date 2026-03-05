Orbit keen to upset Sundowns after confidence boost

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After collecting four points from their last two matches in the league, Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye is relieved. With their confidence now high, they’ve set their sights on beating Mamelodi Sundowns at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Tuesday.

Orbit drew with Richards Bay at home before beating TS Galaxy 1-2 at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday to register their fifth win this season.

Although they are still in danger in the relegation zone, Makhoye feels their last two results have given the team confidence heading into the upcoming fixtures, starting with Sundowns.

“[Beating TS Galaxy was an] important win because we are playing the defending champions on Tuesday,” Makhoye told SuperSport TV after the game.

“At least game number 20, let’s get three points on the board because it doesn’t make sense when teams that we are fighting relegation with are dropping points and we also do the same.

“I think these four points from this week will help us at least to relieve pressure. But the process is still there; we are learning.”

Makhoye also feels the experienced players they signed during the January transfer window, such as Ben Motshwari, Lesedi Kapinga and Bradley Ralani, among others, are making a difference now as they start to get results.

“The experience we have brought here, like Ben, I think that is something we lacked, especially in the first round,” he said.

The priority is to make sure we stay in this league. — Pogiso Makhoye

“But we remain humble; we need to fight and it’s going to be a long way. Our target is to ensure that in at least five games we get four points. The priority is to make sure we stay in this league.”

Gomolemo Khoto and Kapinga scored for Orbit, while Sphamandla Ngwenya pulled one back for Galaxy in the second half.

In their 20 matches, the Mswenko boys have won five times, drawn thrice and suffered 12 defeats.