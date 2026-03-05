Richards Bay Stadium fit for big games - Zothwane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Tlakusani Mthethwa of Richards Bay FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Richards Bay and Kaizer Chiefs at Umhlathuze Sports Stadium in Richards Bay on 03 March 2026.

Richards Bay co-coach Papi Zothwane has made it clear they want to play all their big games at Richards Bay Stadium, instead of taking them to Durban, after beating Kaizer Chiefs there 1-0 on Tuesday.

Thulani Gumede’s 69th-minute goal gave Bay maximum points in their first game against the so-called “big three” at Richards Bay Stadium.

Bay still have to host Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. Zothwane has suggested that those two home games should be at Richards Bay Stadium as well, not in Durban, where they have previously taken their big matches to.

“We’ve only lost two games here since we started playing here. Whether it’s Chiefs or Pirates, people of Umhlathuze deserve these types of games, and we can’t deprive ourselves of home-ground advantage by playing these big games in Durban,” Zothwane said.

“We must give credit to our management for [bringing] Chiefs here... it works in our favour in terms of the support.”

Zothwane was, however, not entirely pleased with their performance against Chiefs, albeit appreciating the full points. The Bay co-coach felt they should have scored more goals on the night “We’re happy with the three points but not entirely satisfied with the performance, especially the first half,” he said.

“We lost a lot of balls, and we made it difficult for us to create scoring opportunities... we had to fix that by addressing at half-time that we must use the ball better and then create chances.

“I think our players did exceptionally well in the second half, sticking to the instructions we gave them at half-time. The second half was much better.

“Every game that we play, we always create and miss chances. We have to learn. I know that we are dealing with young players, but this is a big league... if you don’t take your chances, you will be punished. Even today, it was the same story; we could have won by more goals.”

Bay’s home games against Pirates and Sundowns

April 10: v Pirates

April 25: v Sundowns