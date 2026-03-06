Cardoso urges Downs to maintain 2026 winning spirit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Marcelo Allende, centre, of Mamelodi Sundowns, celebrates scoring with teammates Brayan Leon Muniz, left and Teboho Mokoena during the Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on March 1, 2026

After registering their sixth league win in succession, beating Golden Arrows 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has explained how they’ve been getting it right following a slow start to the season.

The win, secured by goals from Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners on either side of the half, saw Downs continue with their quest for their ninth league title in a row.

They are level with Orlando Pirates on 44 points, with Bucs leading only by the narrowest margin in goal difference (+23 to +22) after they beat Polokwane City, also on Wednesday.

Cardoso, who challenged his players to show the same winning spirit in their upcoming matches, said the team was now more committed than ever and getting consistent results.

“We got stronger; we got players that made us stronger. We have an attitude, [as a] collective, that is in the direction of the values we have in the locker room,” he told the media after the match.

“We are living them and expressing ourselves every day. We are more committed than ever, we are more together than ever, and we train harder than ever.

“Today [Wednesday], the boys congratulated me for the coach of the month award for January and February, and I told them that what I want is the March one [as well]. And that’s the attitude we have to look forward to because what we did in the past is in the past, and we have to relate to the future.

“There are a lot of questions I addressed at the beginning of the season. You just have to go back and look at them, and you will see we were right. We get energy out of challenges, but we need to keep our focus... and we need to be very committed.”

With Sundowns neck and neck with Pirates in the title race, Cardoso said the team will have to continue collecting points and has set his sights on beating Orbit College on Tuesday at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

From now on, we think about the next match to win... [and] everyone is thinking about the match against Orbit — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

“From now on, we think about the next match to win... [and] everyone is thinking about the match against Orbit.”