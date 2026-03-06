Tinkler to use cup as ticket to CAF

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eric Tinkler, head coach of Sekhukhune United during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 27 January 2026 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler wants to go all the way and win the Nedbank Cup to earn the right to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup should they fail to finish third in the log table.

Babina Noko face Milford at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 6pm in the quarterfinal of the knockout competition.

Despite sitting third on the log table, Tinkler feels there’s no guarantee they can finish in that position and said winning the Nedbank title will give them the right to qualify for the continental competition.

“I know my chairman [Simon Malatji] will be extremely happy because that’s the target we set ourselves for the season. We want to finish in the top three, because we want to be involved in CAF,” said Tinkler.

“Now, if we can get an opportunity to get there through the Nedbank, that will be beneficial because this competition will not be the last game of the season. We will have four league games after this competition. And those four matches can determine a lot of things.

”What better way to qualify for a spot [than] through the Nedbank Cup? And, if we do finish third, maybe we will allow whoever didn’t finish third the opportunity.”

Coming up against Milford, who are leading the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Tinkler expects a difficult evening and cautioned against the danger of taking them lightly.

“What we know is that those players from the lower division league will raise their game; they will play with a lot of energy and effort; they are all inspired to be where our players are,” he said.

“So, if we don’t match their efforts, it will be difficult. Quality doesn’t guarantee you anything. That has been the struggle. We felt it against Highbury and the University of Pretoria and managed to get results.

“This game is not going to be different. We are playing against a team that is at the top, so it’s not easy.”

Meanwhile, Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni expects a tough match against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow at 3pm, but says they will give their all to win and progress to the next round.

Quarterfinal fixtures

Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Casric, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Sekhukhune v Milford, Peter Mokaba (6pm).

Sunday: Galaxy v Jacksa Spears, Solomon Mahlangu (3pm); Arrows v Durban King Zwelithini (6pm).

Sowetan