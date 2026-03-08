Bucs superfan Makhalanjalo dies

Orlando Pirates mourn the passing of one of their prominent fans in Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi.
“Orlando Pirates sends heartfelt condolences on the passing of long-standing and passionate supporter, Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Buccaneers community during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Pirates said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.
Makhalanjalo passed away on Friday at a hospital in Carletonville after a short illness. Fantisi made attending games topless his trademark, often displaying messages of hope on his uncovered chest during Bucs matches.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Buccaneers community during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”— Orlando Pirates’ statement
Makhalanjalo is the fourth Pirates superfan to die in recent years after Dejan Miladinovic (March 2023), Mandla “Mgijimi” Sindane (July 2020) and Mmasello “Diva” Thamaga (January 2019). The latter was popularly known as “Manyisa My Iniesta”, thanks to her fanatical appreciation of her favourite player in Bucs’ former midfield maestro Oupa “Ace” Manyisa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.