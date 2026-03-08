Bucs superfan Makhalanjalo dies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates mourn the passing of one of their prominent fans in Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi.

“Orlando Pirates sends heartfelt condolences on the passing of long-standing and passionate supporter, Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Buccaneers community during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Pirates said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Makhalanjalo passed away on Friday at a hospital in Carletonville after a short illness. Fantisi made attending games topless his trademark, often displaying messages of hope on his uncovered chest during Bucs matches.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Buccaneers community during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.” — Orlando Pirates’ statement