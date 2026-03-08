Casric coach hopes dream run in cup attracts sponsors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni is confident ahead of the Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against Orlando Pirates.

Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni, who’s also the club’s co-owner, hopes their brilliant run in the Nedbank Cup will attract sponsors for the Mpumalanga club.

“We are playing for the brand. Playing and winning against these big teams also gives us the opportunity to attract sponsors because we are a team that survives with a very low grant [R500,000 for PSL’s second-tier teams],” Mthombeni said.

“I think this [their great run in the Nedbank Cup] will put our team in a better place for people to start recognising us.”

Having stunned Orlando Pirates in their backyard in the last-16 a fortnight ago, lower division’s Casric continued with their giant-killing spree as they outwitted AmaZulu 2-1 in the competition’s quarterfinals at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Decide Chauke’s goal late in extra time propelled Casric to the semifinals. The club based in rural town of KwaMhlanga took the lead as early as the 12th minute via Mfundo Thikazi. But Usuthu replied through Hendrick Ekstein early in the second half.

“I think this [Nedbank Cup run] will put our team in a better place for people to start recognising us.” — Bucs Mthombeni, Casric Stars owner-coach

Casric are also chasing promotion to the Betway Premiership. With 34 points from 19 matches in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), Casric are three points behind log leaders Kruger United, with a game in hand.

In their next match, Casric will host University of Pretoria on Wednesday.

“What I tell my players is that they must not celebrate, forgetting that football [success] is a long journey. We will try to rotate the team against AmaTuks because we know that our main goal is to win promotion,” Mthombeni said.