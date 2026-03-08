Milford coach Pupuma seeks cup final showdown with Casric Stars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Milford coach Xanti Pupuma is hoping to face fellow Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup final, describing it as a dream climax.

Milford and Casric are each a match away from the final after progressing to the semis on Saturday. Milford beat Sekhukhune United 3-2 at Peter Mokaba Stadium, while Casric edged AmaZulu 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Both teams are also chasing promotion in the MFC, with Milford leading the log table. Casric is lying in fourth position.

They will find out on Monday evening who they will face in the semifinals.

Pupuma told the media at their post-match press conference that he would enjoy the two meeting in the final. “That would be nice. I don’t know if the stadium would be full, but at least you would have two MFC teams knocking it out in a PSL final, that would be nice.

“But at this stage, we really appreciate being where we are. It doesn’t really matter who comes. Whoever comes, we will give the same respect that we gave Sekhukhune and try to apply ourselves as much as possible. Stick to our play and enjoy the game.”

Pupuma said Milford’s latest victory was also a motivation for his side after suffering a defeat in their last league match to Midlands Wanderers, and he is hoping his team will be inspired against Cape Town City on Tuesday. “So, it will really help the spirit and we are going to Cape Town and then Mpumalanga. For getting into semifinals of the Nedbank Cup, who wouldn’t be happy?

“You know, there are teams playing in the Premiership that have never got that far. So, for us to move into the last four is great for the brand and the players, as they get to expose their talent a little bit more.”