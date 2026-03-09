AmaZulu eye top-three finish after cup exit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has suggested that being elbowed out of the Nedbank Cup in the quarterfinals by second-tier Casric Stars was not the end of the world, eyeing a top-three finish in the league to make up for it.

Casric stunned AmaZulu 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals at Moses Mabhida Stadium over the weekend. The Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side scored first via Mfundo Thikazi in the 12th minute, before Hendrick Ekstein snatched the equaliser that would send the game to extra time early in the second half. Decide Chauke netted Casric’s winner late in extra time.

“We have to keep believing. We are left with 10 games, so we have a lot to play for. We still stand a chance of finishing in the top three... it’s all up to us,” Zwane said.

Zwane thinks his players underestimated Casric, who started their giant-killing act by eliminating Orlando Pirates in the round of 16 a few weeks ago at Orlando Amstel Arena. The Usuthu coach also bemoaned the lack of experience for some of his players, viewing the upset as a wake-up call.

“It’s a big miss, but I always say that I’d rather play a PSL team than a first division team, especially after playing against two PSL teams that have been very difficult to beat,” Zwane said.

“Some of our players probably thought, ‘Hayi, this one, if we can beat Richards Bay or Polokwane City away from home, they are coming to us, we are going to the semifinals.

“And that’s where the danger lies because you win the game before it even starts... Why? Because of the experience, most of our boys have never been in this situation, so they’re thinking things will become easy and just happen. Unfortunately, this was a big wake-up call.”