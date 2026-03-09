Broos includes Sundowns star Zwane in squad against Panama

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Themba Zwane during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between South Africa and Uganda at Orlando Stadium

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Themba Zwane in his preliminary squad for their double-header friendly matches against Panama later this month.

Zwane missed the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) games in Morocco while recovering from injury, but has recently been featuring for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Also making a return to the Bafana squad is Jayden Adams, who also missed the Afcon games. Bafana will face Panama in Durban on March 27 and in Cape Town four days later.

They will use the two friendlies as preparation for the Fifa World Cup in June. They will start the tournament against co-host Mexico, followed by a fixture against South Korea and a European team still to be determined.

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipjo Chaine, Renaldo Leaner, Darren Johnson.

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya, Deano van Rooyen; Thabang Matuludi, Vuyo Letlapa, Tylon Smith, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samukelo Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Mthetheli Mthiyane, Luke le Roux, Sphephelo Sithole, Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Patrick Maswanganyi, Yanele Mbuthuma, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Mohau Nkota, Thapelo Morena, Thapelo Maseko