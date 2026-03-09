Sundowns host Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at close of league season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that they’ve lined up a massive friendly match against German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, just six days after their last league game of the season.

“RB Leipzig is setting another strong international marker and will travel to SA for the first time in the club’s history. As part of the tour Re KAOFELA (All Together), the Red Bulls will be hosted in Johannesburg from May 26 to 30 – a significant milestone for RB Leipzig and the club’s third major international tour after previous trips to the USA in 2024 and Brazil in 2025," Sundowns said in a statement on Monday evening.

“The sporting highlight of the tour will be a friendly match against Sundowns, champions of the Premier League in SA on May 29 in Pretoria. The match against the participant of the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup will kick off at 8pm local time at Lucas Moripe Stadium. The game will be broadcast live by SABC3, Bundesliga media partner in the market.”

It will not be the first time Sundowns face a European giant on SA soil in a friendly, having already hosted Spanish side, Barcelona, twice (in June 2007 and May 2018).