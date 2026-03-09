Unbeaten in 6, Durban City's Dladla keeps focus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With Durban City sitting fourth in the Betway Premiership log table and having reached the Nedbank Cup semifinal, interim coach Pitso Dladla insists he is not surprised by their good run, but cautioned his side to remain grounded.

Durban beat Golden Arrows 5-4 on penalties at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday to book a place in the semifinal of the Nedbank.

In the league, they are unbeaten in their last six matches, which saw them move to fourth on the log table and Dladla said it is too early to talk about where they will finish or winning the cup competition title.

“I think the danger of that is putting it in our heads that we are sitting in fourth position with so many games to go. That is very dangerous because in this league, you can lose form and go down,” Dladla told the media during the post-match press conference.

“But we are not surprised in terms of how to prepare and plan for every game because we concentrate on each match as it comes.

“We also have this mentality of we have to do well at home because we’ve not lost for the longest time in a league game in our venue.

“But in terms of saying we are going to be number four, I think we should not look at that because we don’t know where we are going to end.”

Dladla, who replaced Sinethemba Badela at the club, explained how they have got it right recently following their impressive run.

“What the team got right is the work they do behind the scenes because the structure is there and it enables what you see on a match day,” he said.

“If you look at the structure of the management, you look at the different components that are there, the conditioning guys, the performance department, the medical team and the composition of the players as we spoke about.

“The mixture of experience and those coming from the lower division. I think all that comes into play and the kind of technical team we are having, it’s more of the structure that has been created by the chair [Farouk Kadodia] and the board of directors, and that is helping us.”