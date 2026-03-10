Downs aim to top table with Orbit win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns will have a chance to go three points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership table should they beat Orbit College at Olympia Park tonight (7.30pm).

Masandawana trail Pirates on goal difference at the top of the table heading into this fixture, and a win will see them reach 47 points, three ahead of the Buccaneers, who will be in action tomorrow against Richards Bay.

Pirates have a goal difference of +23, while Sundowns are on +22.

With the Brazilians having a CAF Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash against Stade Malien on Friday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, the Orbit match could come as a huge distraction for coach Miguel Cardoso. When he rotated his squad in the Nedbank Cup last 16 against TS Galaxy, the team lost 2-0 and he is likely to treat tonight’s fixture with caution.

Despite being eliminated in the Nedbank Cup, the Brazilians have been in superb form in league matches, having won all their fixtures this year.

They have collected all 18 points from six games, and those wins have come against Orbit, Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu, Sekhukhune again, and Golden Arrows.

Masandawana midfielder Katlego Ntsabeleng expects a difficult encounter against Orbit and said they need to collect all three points to put pressure on their rivals.

“It’s going to be very difficult because they are fighting for their lives, so they will do as much as they can to get a point or three in that regard,” Ntsabeleng told Sundowns media.

“But I’m pretty confident in the guys because we are in good form at the moment. We’ve won a couple of games, and we just need to keep going.”

Orbit, on the other hand, will be looking to build on recent results, which saw them draw and win in their previous two matches and move away from relegation.

The Mswenko Boys currently sit 15th on the log table with 18 points from 20 matches, level with Marumo Gallants in 14th place.

They come into this fixture with their confidence high following their 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy in their last match, ending an eight-match winless streak that included six losses and two draws.

Sundowns will be without Jayden Adams, who is suspended after receiving a red card against Golden Arrows in their last match, and Marcello Allende is likely to start in his place.

Sowetan