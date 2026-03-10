FNB Stadium | Suite tenant claims ‘ill-treatment’ at FNB Stadium

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Supporters of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates filter into FNB Stadium for a Premiership Soweto derby in March 2024. The venue will host the Nedbank Cup last 32 match between Chiefs and Free Agents on January 26.

A suite leaseholder at FNB Stadium has accused Stadium Management SA (SMSA) of ill-treating hospitality tenants at the venue, despite paying “over R600,000 per year” in rent.

“We are the ones who keep the stadium lights on because our rent is guaranteed revenue to the stadium,” the leaseholder, who requested anonymity, fearing reprisals.

“Without us, they won’t sustain the stadium, but we still have a lot of problems as suite tenants at SMSA venues. We are ill-treated in such a way that we don’t even have designated parking. We are not allowed to sell tickets, yet we are leasing the suites.

“You pay over R600,000 per annum for rent and then you are told that you can’t bring your own food and alcohol to the stadium to cater for your guests... we are forced to use the stadium’s catering, which is unfair. Their catering companies overcharge us and yet we don’t sell the tickets.”

The frustrated suite tenant also narrated how SMSA’s glitchy new ticketing system, operated by in-house entity MyTicket, was a nuisance to their operations.

During last month’s Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the stadium, the much-vaunted system caused so many glitches that left hospitality guests frustrated.

“In the past, you’d display your [VIP] parking tickets on the window screen and that was easy, but now everyone must stop and show the security guards their parking ticket on the phone. What if your phone is snatched? People don’t feel safe about that,” the suite leaseholder moaned.

“During the derby, our guests were stuck for hours trying to open their tickets as the MyTicket app experienced connection issues. They were frustrated and that’s not good for our business because we invite big business people and most of the time when those people are inconvenienced, they never trust you again.”

This suite tenant also accused the MyTicket system of violating the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

“We found out that the stadium has access to my MyTicket app... they can see who I gave tickets to and they see the emails of the people I gave those tickets to, which is against the POPIA. My people didn’t give me consent to be tracked... what are they doing with those emails and that data?” he asked.

SMSA’s new ticketing system has also wreaked havoc on fans, with some telling this publication they feared its inefficiency would lead to a stampede one day, a view shared last week by sports minister Gayton McKenzie.

SMSA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar couldn’t be reached for comment and didn’t reply to the message Sowetan sent him yesterday.