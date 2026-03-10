Makhubela shines as Kruger tops MFC table

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya has hailed the impact of experienced playmaker Ntsako Makhubela on the team since he joined the club in January.

“He [Makhubela] has already had four assists...that tells you a lot about his impact on the team,” Mongoya said of the 31-year-old, who’s turned out for the likes of Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows, among others, in the past.

“He covers a lot of ground, and he sees the game differently, and he complements [Celimpilo] Ngema. He has added a lot of value, and I expect it to get even better.”

Kruger, who finished fifth and missed out on a play-off spot by just three points last season, moved to the top of the Motsepe Foundation Championship table after playing a 1-all draw against Leicesterford at Dobsonville Stadium at the weekend.

“To be top of the table is good for the boys, and it’s also good for the team, but I don’t really want to read too much into that at the moment,” Mongoya said. “My focus is on improving the performance of the team because I know that will bring good results.”

It’s Mongoya’s second spell at Kruger after re-joining the Mpumalanga side in October last year. He was in charge of Kruger when they finished fifth last term.

“I am grateful for this opportunity...to have back-to-back jobs at this club,” he said. “Not many coaches can say that. I think many coaches have achieved more than I’ve achieved but are jobless, so I am grateful to be here again.”

Results

Bees 2-1 Highbury; Venda 0-0 Baroka; Gomora 1-1 Upington; Lions 0-0 Lerumo; Leicesterford 0-0 Kruger; Midlands 1-1 Leopards.

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm)

Today: CPT City v Milford, Cape Town

Tomorrow: Casric v University of Pretoria, Solomon Mahlangu.

