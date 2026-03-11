Sport

Bucs out to prove pundits wrong against Bay

Natal Rich Boyz hope to do a double on Soweto giants

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hopes Relebohile Mofokeng's injury is not serious.
As some people have started to doubt their title credentials in recent weeks, Orlando Pirates will be determined to register a statement victory when they host Richards Bay at Orlando Amstel Arena tonight (7.30pm).

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe asserted that the Sea Robbers would not be league champions unless they improve the performance they put in when they beat his side 2-1 in Polokwane last Wednesday, while Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi insisted Mamelodi Sundowns were better positioned to win the title than Pirates as the title race heats up.

On the other hand, Bay will be hoping to claim a scalp of another Soweto giant after outwitting struggling Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Richards Bay Stadium last week.

A win for Natal Rich Boyz would see them move to the eighth spot on the Betway Premiership table.

Pirates have lost once in the league at their Soweto home ground this season, winning seven of the eight Betway Premiership matches they’ve hosted thus far in the 2025/26 term.

Their only league defeat in Orlando was against Sekhukhune United in their second game of the season in August. Their other home league loss this season was at FNB Stadium, where they were beaten 2-1 by Sundowns early last month.

Pirates’ rather decent record at Orlando Amstel Arena in the league further makes them favourites against Bay, who have won just one of their nine league fixtures on the road with four losses and four draws.

Fresh from scooping the Player of the Month gong for January/February, Bucs’ talismanic forward Relebohile Mofokeng would be hoping to continue with his recent scoring spree, having netted four goals in his side’s last six league games.

Fixtures (all at 3.30pm unless stated)

Tonight: Pirates v Bay, Orlando (7.30pm).

Friday: Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Danie Craven (7.30pm).

Saturday: Magesi v Chippa, Seshego; Pirates v Siwelele, Orlando; Marumo v Arrows, Lucas Moripe; AmaZulu v Bay, Moses Mabhida (6pm); Sekhukhune v Polokwane, Peter Mokaba (6pm).

Sunday: Chiefs v Durban, FNB.

Sowetan


