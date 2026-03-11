Cardoso criticises league schedule ahead of Champions League clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners is challenged by Ayanda Jiyane of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium earlier this month.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has criticised the call for his side to play their league match against Orbit College on Tuesday, just three days before Downs’ CAF Champions League quarterfinal clash against Stade Malien on Friday.

After their 2-0 win over Orbit, Sundowns have shifted their focus to the Champions League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, but Cardoso feels their preparations for the match have been disrupted.

Goals from Miguel Reisinho and in-form Iqraam Rayners gave Sundowns their seventh successive win in the league this year, which left Cardoso satisfied, but he asked his side to remain grounded.

“I don’t think it is a beautiful day for South African football when we have a team like Mamelodi Sundowns playing the Champions League game in three days and being obliged to play today,” Cardoso told the media after the match.

“It disturbs our preparations for such a match from now on. We have to mainly focus on recovering the players, not really the preparations, because there is no condition to prepare for a match like that.

“But maybe the PSL thinks we are very strong, and we need these challenges to be on the level. I’m speaking regarding the need to focus on what’s ahead and after the second goal, which was our thought to try to prepare [for] that match as best as possible.”

With Rayners continuing with his rich vein of form after scoring from a spot kick on Tuesday, Cardoso feels he will be important for his side in both the league and the Champions League matches.

“That makes me happy, [but] at the same time makes me worried because we have a player like Peter [Shalulile] who was also important in the past, but now he is not in the group,” he said.

“Now we have Lebo [Mothiba], who did well when he entered and helped us, but it is a team of Sundowns that has quality in every position, and I’m happy he is doing well and also happy that he is back in the national team. Let’s hope he will get a final call-up.”

Despite his concerns, Cardoso is optimistic his players will perform well against Malien on Friday.

“The team is showing the values that we want to have in the locker room. They are committed. I think we have many players, almost all, who are in a good space in terms of performance, which gives us confidence.”