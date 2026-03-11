Mngqithi targets top-8 finish after cup exit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Manqoba Mngqithi, Coach of Golden Arrows looks very focused after their 3 - 0 victory during the 2026 Nedbank Cup restarted match between Golden Arrows and Orbit College at King Zwelithini Stadium. Picture: ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

After their exit from the Nedbank Cup, where they lost to Durban City at the weekend, Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi wants his side to focus on finishing in the top eight in the Betway Premiership.

Mngqithi said finishing in the top eight bracket would translate into a good season for his side. Abafana Be’sthende are sitting 12th on the log standings with 21 points from 19 matches and are three points behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy.

“My wish is to finish inside the top eight, and I still believe it is not a far-fetched wish. I see my team having the capacity to do that,” Mngqithi said.

The draw for the Nedbank Cup semifinal saw Galaxy being paired with Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford, while Durban City will also face another second-tier outfit, Casric Stars.

This means one of these teams might participate in the CAF Confederation Cup next season if they win the Nedbank Cup, and Mngqithi said this is good for the growth of players from these clubs as they will get more exposure.

“I think every team in South Africa should aspire to go to these inter-club competitions because one, the growth and development of players can be seen clearly,” he said.

“Look at Stellenbosch now, they are not the same team they were before, they fight a little bit more. They run a little bit more and they are used to conditions that can be unfair, and still fight to get the result.

“That on its own should be sufficient as the development pipeline for the players, because if we have dreams that our footballers should play in the national team, they should have tested this in the inter-club competitions, what happens when you go outside the country.

“If you were to look at my team Arrows, I doubt that my South African players have been outside the country. I’m not saying that is the case, [but] I really have serious doubts in that space. We want players to gain that experience.”

Arrows will return to action on Saturday when they visit Marumo Gallants in a league match at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 3.30pm.

