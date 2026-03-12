A history of toyi-toying in dressing rooms and planes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From Bafana Bafana toyi-toying inside the plane to France ’98, to Banyana Banyana players pulling out of the pre-World Cup friendly, the story of SA footballers clashing with the national association over tournament bonuses is well-documented.

In an attempt to resolve the recurrent issue, Safa has proposed new terms which would – it hopes – be acceptable to all parties.

The current structure, according to Safa, is unaffordable and depletes money that should boost the cash-strapped body’s coffers.

Banyana coined it four years ago when they won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) for the first time, with estimates putting each player’s bonus at around R400,000 after the government, the Motsepe Foundation and sponsors Sasol contributed to the kitty.

It’s, however, unclear how much Bafana players got for the bronze medal garnered at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2024, but Safa is unhappy that it had to pay them R40m of the R47m prize money.

Bafana teams over the years have often embarked on rowdy protests once in camp, but in 1998, when they first qualified for the World Cup, players famously rioted inside the plane en route to France.

Last year, Banyana boycotted training while in Morocco for the Wafcon, until a bonus structure was agreed upon. They’re due to play in the tournament again this year, where winners will get US$1m (R16.3m).

Safa, meanwhile, will receive about R25m from Fifa to prepare Bafana for this year’s World Cup. – Nkareng Matshe